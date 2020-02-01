Robert W. Toth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00.

MBCN stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

