InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $28,240.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

ICMB stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

