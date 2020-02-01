Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Imperial Capital raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

