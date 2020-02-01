Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

