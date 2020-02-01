Robin Widdup Purchases 88,235 Shares of Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Robin Widdup purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($21,276.52).

Shares of NUS stock opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.26. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nusantara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nusantara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co Stock
Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co Stock
Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Robert W. Toth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp Stock
Robert W. Toth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $28,240.00 in Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $28,240.00 in Stock
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc.
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report