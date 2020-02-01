Robin Widdup Purchases 88,235 Shares of Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Robin Widdup purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($21,276.52).

Shares of NUS stock opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.26. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

