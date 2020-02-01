Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:AMN opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

