Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,842 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 20,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

