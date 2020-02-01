Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $269.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co Stock
Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co Stock
Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Robert W. Toth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp Stock
Robert W. Toth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $28,240.00 in Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $28,240.00 in Stock
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc.
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report