Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $269.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

