Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 14,900 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 14,900 shares of Medley Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $32,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 15,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $32,832.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 25,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,718.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $141,777.23.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $143,055.06.

NYSE MCC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Medley Capital by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: Overbought

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 14,900 Shares of Medley Capital Corp Stock
Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 14,900 Shares of Medley Capital Corp Stock
Flagstar Bancorp Inc EVP Purchases $35,350.00 in Stock
Flagstar Bancorp Inc EVP Purchases $35,350.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Veritex PT Lowered to $34.00
Veritex PT Lowered to $34.00
Microsoft PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Microsoft PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
ServiceNow PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
ServiceNow PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report