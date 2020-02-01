Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) EVP Purchases $35,350.00 in Stock

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.