Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTGT opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

