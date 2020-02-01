Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $34.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $885,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

