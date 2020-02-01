Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

