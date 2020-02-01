ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $209.99 and a fifty-two week high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $133,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

