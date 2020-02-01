Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $193.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.