UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

