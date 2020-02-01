Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $247,000 Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

