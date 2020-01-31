SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $57.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

