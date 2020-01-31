iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

