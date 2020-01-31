Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,616,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.