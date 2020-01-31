Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $69.71.

