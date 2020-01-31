Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.49 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.