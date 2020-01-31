Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.23 and a 1 year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

