Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $280.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average of $258.50. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

