Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,862,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,448,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter.

BOND opened at $109.83 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

