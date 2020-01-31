Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

