Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

