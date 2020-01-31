Conning Inc. Has $50.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 515,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

