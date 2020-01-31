Conning Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $209.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

