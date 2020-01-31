Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

