Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 41.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nike by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Nike by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

