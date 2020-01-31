Conning Inc. Sells 3,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 332,356 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 31,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

