Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Boeing Co
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Boeing Co
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report