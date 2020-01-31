Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

