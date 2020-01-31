Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.68 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

