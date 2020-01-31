Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

