Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $351.46. The company has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

