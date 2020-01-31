Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $153.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $157.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.