SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

