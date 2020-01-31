Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

