Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $66.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

