Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.97 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

