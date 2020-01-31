Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39,837 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

