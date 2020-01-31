Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $65.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Boeing Co
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC
