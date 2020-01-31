Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $65.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.