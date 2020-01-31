Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

DEF opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.