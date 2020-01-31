Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $43.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

