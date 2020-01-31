Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $219,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

