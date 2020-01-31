Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USCR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in US Concrete by 72.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 61,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $36.72 on Friday. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

