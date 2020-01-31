Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

