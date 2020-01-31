OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,107 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OFS Capital by 3,350.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. OFS Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.60.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.