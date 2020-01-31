Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,772,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NP. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,243 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

